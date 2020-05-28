Previous
Boots in use by sarah19
Photo 1869

Boots in use

Allan's old boots have had plants in them over several years but last year the plants didn't come to much.....perhaps the ants got them. When I lifted the boots up last week there was quite a little hill of gravel and who knows what underneath.
So the boots even got some polish today - just the liquid kind that you squeeze out through the spongey top. They're not exactly shiny but certainly a little bit more cared for. I planted some seeds .....in pots in the boots so perhaps that is a more successful way. And the little pansies ....well I managed to fish them out from between slabs on the patio so they should be happy with a bit more space.
Three good things
1. The jigsaw is coming together slowly. Even if I just put in a few pieces each day we will get there. Morning light is good.
2. More gardening between laptop sessions.
3. A wonderful webinar on Learning Outdoors for Maths with Juliet Robertson. She is inspirational and I know her quite well. Lots of links being emailed and I must look at her excellent website again. Creative Star
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
512% complete

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I've seen lots of photos like this - professional ones - but never seen ones my friends have done! I note that you don't fill the boots with soil - the pots are there. An excellent idea! I now will get John's gumboots with a hole in them!
May 29th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
These are a great idea, they look fabulous
May 29th, 2020  
Dianne
A cute idea.
May 29th, 2020  
