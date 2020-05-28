Boots in use

Allan's old boots have had plants in them over several years but last year the plants didn't come to much.....perhaps the ants got them. When I lifted the boots up last week there was quite a little hill of gravel and who knows what underneath.

So the boots even got some polish today - just the liquid kind that you squeeze out through the spongey top. They're not exactly shiny but certainly a little bit more cared for. I planted some seeds .....in pots in the boots so perhaps that is a more successful way. And the little pansies ....well I managed to fish them out from between slabs on the patio so they should be happy with a bit more space.

Three good things

1. The jigsaw is coming together slowly. Even if I just put in a few pieces each day we will get there. Morning light is good.

2. More gardening between laptop sessions.

3. A wonderful webinar on Learning Outdoors for Maths with Juliet Robertson. She is inspirational and I know her quite well. Lots of links being emailed and I must look at her excellent website again. Creative Star