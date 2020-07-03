Previous
Next
Celebrate the end of term by sarah19
Photo 1905

Celebrate the end of term

Well school is finished in Aberdeenshire and no one can deny it has been the most bizarre term/session ever.
But we have learned some stuff about ourselves and about our work that will help with whatever is ahead.
We had a celebration meal- the most delightful take away ever from a delightful restaurant in Udny Green...
The Kilted Chef has been cooking online and also producing food to collect...
Four courses and every mouthful a pleasure. And wine from Allan's store to complement it all!!!
Just exploring the photos app to create collage!!!
Three good things
1. The end of term video was well received and appreciated....I enjoyed doing the part I had created.
2. Several colleagues in school- SO lovely to see them for real even if we couldn't hug!!
3. The special feeling of being on holiday....for me...Allan has 2 weeks before he gets some time off.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A lovely way to celebrate the end of the school term. A wonderful collage! At first I thought you meant that Allan owns a wine shop!
July 4th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Well you can use those quiet two weeks to wind down, think quietly & do your steps...will go online & donate tomorrow!
July 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise