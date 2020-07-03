Celebrate the end of term

Well school is finished in Aberdeenshire and no one can deny it has been the most bizarre term/session ever.

But we have learned some stuff about ourselves and about our work that will help with whatever is ahead.

We had a celebration meal- the most delightful take away ever from a delightful restaurant in Udny Green...

The Kilted Chef has been cooking online and also producing food to collect...

Four courses and every mouthful a pleasure. And wine from Allan's store to complement it all!!!

Just exploring the photos app to create collage!!!

Three good things

1. The end of term video was well received and appreciated....I enjoyed doing the part I had created.

2. Several colleagues in school- SO lovely to see them for real even if we couldn't hug!!

3. The special feeling of being on holiday....for me...Allan has 2 weeks before he gets some time off.