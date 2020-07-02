Previous
Next
SMUG by sarah19
Photo 1904

SMUG

Day 2: on the go earlier, a different route, covering the same ground but with an extra stretch......I didn't realise how much extra!! The climb for the last part was walk-walk rather than jog-walk!! But the app said my pace was pretty much the same as yesterday so I was feeling pretty good when I had my breakfast after getting back!! I thought my S mug was quite appropriate!!!
I won't be boring you with day by day breakdown of it all but will share from time to time!!
Three good things
1. Good morning - very mild and no rain in sight!
2. Sweet potato and carrot soup for lunch and haddock and potato wedges for dinner. We're enjoying our varied menu these days!!
3. Friends on Zoom time - so good to catch up!
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
You will end up as fit as a flee.......one thing I’m going to look forward to when we do eventually move...easier walking routes without getting the car out to avoid that busy hill road...it’s back to lots of traffic again now sadly.
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise