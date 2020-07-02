SMUG

Day 2: on the go earlier, a different route, covering the same ground but with an extra stretch......I didn't realise how much extra!! The climb for the last part was walk-walk rather than jog-walk!! But the app said my pace was pretty much the same as yesterday so I was feeling pretty good when I had my breakfast after getting back!! I thought my S mug was quite appropriate!!!

I won't be boring you with day by day breakdown of it all but will share from time to time!!

Three good things

1. Good morning - very mild and no rain in sight!

2. Sweet potato and carrot soup for lunch and haddock and potato wedges for dinner. We're enjoying our varied menu these days!!

3. Friends on Zoom time - so good to catch up!