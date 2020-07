Mini thistles

Out for my morning 5k run/jog/walk and lovely light on the very tall wild flowers along the edge of the walkway at the bypass. I was going to say weeds....but they have a charm of their own. I think this season they are just going to do their own thing.

Three good things

1. A beautiful morning for a drive.

2. Lovely few hours with Grannie B.

3. Delicious supper at a new eatery.