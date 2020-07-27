Previous
Morning joy by sarah19
Photo 1928

Morning joy

So I set off early on my 5K jog/walk as the forecast was for a lot of rain later.
A little short of my distance I took a jog up Park Lane across from our house and this gorgeous bloom caught my eye. Such a pretty colour and such a lovely form.
I was rather damp when I got home but would have been a lot worse off if I had put it off till later.....what a rainy day!
Three good things
1. Breakfast and a warm bath.....and crawled back to bed and slept for 3 hours 😄😄😄😄
2. Some little people for company this afternoon...my neighbour needed to go to Aberdeen and I was delighted to have them here!
3. Cosy house and warm cup of tea.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
July 27th, 2020  
