Previous
Next
two of us by sarah19
Photo 1929

two of us

Camera on automatic on Sunday afternoon after Jonathan and Sarah had left for home. So good that they are quite close so visiting is easy.
Loving all the lavender that is everywhere I look out there just now. And the birds are having a party at the new bird feeder.
Today was much more pleasant than the forecast had suggested and the wind was in my back for a lot of my 5K .....I even went beyond 6K to my surprise!!! Just three more days and then.........we'll see. I have certainly enjoyed the challenge and keeping up with my sisters on WhatsApp, sharing photos etc!!
Three good things
1. A very lazy start to the day......didn't get up until after 10am.
2. Shopping for a friend and taking the long way round......the distance doesn't feel nearly so long with all the practice!
3. I've been having a go at making a mask and fairly happy with how it worked out! YouTube is amazing!!!
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
528% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Lovely photo of the two of you....I think the self timer on cameras is an amazing advantage! Looking good & you will be feeling nicely limbered up! I like the lower angle!
July 28th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A sweet photo of you two. Look at your smiles! 😘
July 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise