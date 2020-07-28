two of us

Camera on automatic on Sunday afternoon after Jonathan and Sarah had left for home. So good that they are quite close so visiting is easy.

Loving all the lavender that is everywhere I look out there just now. And the birds are having a party at the new bird feeder.

Today was much more pleasant than the forecast had suggested and the wind was in my back for a lot of my 5K .....I even went beyond 6K to my surprise!!! Just three more days and then.........we'll see. I have certainly enjoyed the challenge and keeping up with my sisters on WhatsApp, sharing photos etc!!

Three good things

1. A very lazy start to the day......didn't get up until after 10am.

2. Shopping for a friend and taking the long way round......the distance doesn't feel nearly so long with all the practice!

3. I've been having a go at making a mask and fairly happy with how it worked out! YouTube is amazing!!!