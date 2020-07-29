Morning perspective

As I headed off round the bypass this morning the light was amazing and the air so clear.....

that's my shadow 😄😄

But it was quite chilly and I wore my little hat most of the way and was glad I thought about it. Lovely catch up with a friend this morning. Her daughter and our older daughter were best friends at school, both now living abroad. So nice to catch up.

Then a quick shop in M&S food. Not busy so not stressful.

Three good things

1. Good time for my 5K.

2. Lovely gift of sesame dates from friends.

3. Lots more tidying just because I felt like it!

