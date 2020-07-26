Previous
Harebells....the bluebells of Scotland by sarah19
Photo 1927

Harebells....the bluebells of Scotland

A gentle walk this afternoon and we noticed these harebells just at the point where we were turning to come back. And then we realised there had been lots more but we were chatting!!
Such a glorious sunny Sunday after fearful thunderstorms yesterday afternoon and evening. Sarah and Jonathan stayed over so we're all caught up!
Three good things
1. Garden is looking lovely in the sunshine......of course there's always plenty more to do!
2. Blueberry muffins.....I made them yesterday afternoon and we all enjoyed them.
3. Leftovers for tea.....lots of cooking and eating when family are here!!
26th July 2020

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
527% complete



Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and delicate looking.
July 26th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
They are lovely and I’m guessing hardier than they appear.
July 26th, 2020  
