Harebells....the bluebells of Scotland

A gentle walk this afternoon and we noticed these harebells just at the point where we were turning to come back. And then we realised there had been lots more but we were chatting!!

Such a glorious sunny Sunday after fearful thunderstorms yesterday afternoon and evening. Sarah and Jonathan stayed over so we're all caught up!

Three good things

1. Garden is looking lovely in the sunshine......of course there's always plenty more to do!

2. Blueberry muffins.....I made them yesterday afternoon and we all enjoyed them.

3. Leftovers for tea.....lots of cooking and eating when family are here!!