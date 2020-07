Sign on the bench

We had lunch at The Coffee Apothecary today and noticed this sign on the bench outside!

THIS WOODEN BENCH IS HERE TO PLEASE. IF YOU'RE FEELING 'WABBIT' THEN TAKE YOUR EASE!

Three good things

1. Gentle start, good 5K and a treat for lunch.

2. More gardening and only a hint of rain.

3. But later thunder and lightning just as Jonathan and Sarah arrived for dinner....

Lovely new blueberry muffins after!