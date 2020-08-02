In the light

Had a lovely gentle day. It was a mixture of sunshine and showers but we did have a lovely walk at Leith Hall, a National Trust for Scotland property and garden near Huntly. Just garden open at present. There must be a few staff working part time as they have a super vegetable area at the top of the walled garden. Some were for sale with an honesty box, but we didn't have any cash with us!!

Lovely in the garden with colourful herbaceous flowers tumbling on to the paths, and the impressive rock garden which has been restored to its original structure in recent years using photos from 1930s.

It is one of my favourite places as I used to take the children there in school holidays with picnic packed for a day. We would wander through the woodland and wave to train drivers from a bridge (and often they would wave or sound their horn back) ......happy days.

Three good things

1. Sundays with online church are still quite acceptable.

2. Strawberries for the freezer as well as eating now.

3. Lovely leftovers with salad and Allan's new potatoes for dinner. Delicious!