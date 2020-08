The white hydrangea blooms

I'm particularly excited to see these as I was given this plant 4 years ago full of lovely blooms but for the last two years it has only produced leaves. Lovely leaves but.....

It's in a new pot and less shade. Glad it's happy again.

Three good things

1. Dry enough for learn outdoors.

2. A walk with Allan after school.

3. Housework done at speed....feeling happy.