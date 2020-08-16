A little jugful

Found the lovely waterproof mat which fits our patio table perfectly....we cut a hole so the parasol can be there too.

What a lovely gentle day. Lazy start, slow brunch, long chat with David and family....Finnley saw us and said, 'I want to be there!' 😊

If only!!!! Connor very happy with his new iPad- a requirement for school (ouch!) And they are all fine after having a cold this week...in humid 40°!

Wandered gently through the garden taking photos of what's happening. If I wasn't working I think we could spend several weeks creating the garden we could 'live easily' with. Love it but some areas so quickly fill up with rampant wild flowers!

Three good things

1. Tree surgeons due this week.

2. Relax......to the hum, and buzz and flutter and breeze.

3. Fringe trim.....it grows too fast.