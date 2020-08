Our lovely Mum

My sister and family have been up north for a couple of weeks so lots of photos taken with the youngest grandchildren.

Mum had her hair cut yesterday so was happy to have her photo taken! She isn't always keen!!!

Tomorrow she will be feeling the empty space when they set off for home.

Three good things

1. A good raincoat!!! Needed it today.

2. Catch up phone call from a good friend.

3. Early to bed.....and earlier start in the morning.