Multi colour kind of day by sarah19
Photo 1957

Multi colour kind of day

Just caught this with my phone as I got home from the papershop. Montbretia, anemones and a later buddleia dancing together ... nice!
Funny bug today so not at school, slept all morning. Carr's table water biscuits are gentle lunch. Papershop closes at 4 so a quick car journey to collect The Herald and The West Highland Free Press. .....keeping in touch with roots.
Three good things.
1. An archway for a garden project was delivered to the back doorwhile I slept.
2. No wind today....
3. A little bit of reading.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
