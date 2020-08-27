Multi colour kind of day

Just caught this with my phone as I got home from the papershop. Montbretia, anemones and a later buddleia dancing together ... nice!

Funny bug today so not at school, slept all morning. Carr's table water biscuits are gentle lunch. Papershop closes at 4 so a quick car journey to collect The Herald and The West Highland Free Press. .....keeping in touch with roots.

Three good things.

1. An archway for a garden project was delivered to the back doorwhile I slept.

2. No wind today....

3. A little bit of reading.