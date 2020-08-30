Fyvie Castle

Had a lovely walk at Fyvie today. Round the lake was full of colour, interesting features on the castle that we hadn't noticed before. It wasn't open today- NTS properties have suffered from the restrictions! However the walled garden was really awesome, full of flowers and vegetables...not an inch wasted.

Three good things

1. Back to church today....well spaced out downstairs but we were on IT duty so upstairs by ourselves.

2. Delicious Bakewell tart treat

3. So much to see at Fyvie and the chilly wind was gone!