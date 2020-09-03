Hydrangea in the new pot

I just love the colour of the pot we bought recently......and next week I must finish painting the bench beside it.....the tester pot only did half the job!😄😄

And I found the blue hydrangea at the garden centre.....it's only a temporary position at the moment but once the pot is filled with compost I think they might be happy together!

Three good things

1. So much warm sunshine after the rain and chill off yesterday.

2. Quick shop at M&S for Mum, and a trolley full at the garden centre.

3. Zoom time after a bit of a haircut for weeping ornamental pear tree....to be continued!