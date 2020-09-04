Haircuts all round

I had my hair cut today...there's a new 'cabin the garden' near school....so it's a relief to have a bit less weight on my head.

And afterwards I got the secateurs out and continued the pruning of the ornamental pear. It's looking a lot better though will probably need some more attention later. It's been here since 2006 and I do love the pale wandering leaves.

Three good things

1. Rosie has great head massage technique and lovely place to have hair cut.

2. Cauliflower cheese for dinner....quick, easy and delicious.

3. Still a little bit of light at 8.30.....the best of a sunny day.