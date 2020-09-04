Previous
Haircuts all round by sarah19
Photo 1965

Haircuts all round

I had my hair cut today...there's a new 'cabin the garden' near school....so it's a relief to have a bit less weight on my head.
And afterwards I got the secateurs out and continued the pruning of the ornamental pear. It's looking a lot better though will probably need some more attention later. It's been here since 2006 and I do love the pale wandering leaves.
Three good things
1. Rosie has great head massage technique and lovely place to have hair cut.
2. Cauliflower cheese for dinner....quick, easy and delicious.
3. Still a little bit of light at 8.30.....the best of a sunny day.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
538% complete

Photo Details

