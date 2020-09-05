Copper beech

In all its 'copperness' ..... don't think that is even a word but as I walked up to Mum's (with our take way Scampi and chips) I had to stop and take this with my phone.

It's a very special landmark in so many ways, but after digging some potatoes I planted earlier in the year I really think it is taking a lot of 'energy' out of the garden. Allan's potatoes planted at the same time are much bigger! 😄😄

Three good things

1. Early start meant a great drive up with only light traffic.

2. Visit to a lovely friend of Mum's. She lives on her own and grateful for kind neighbours as 96 and eyesight problems.

3. Scampi and chips- Mum's request and I don't mind - easy supper after gardening 😊