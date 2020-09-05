Previous
Copper beech by sarah19
Photo 1966

Copper beech

In all its 'copperness' ..... don't think that is even a word but as I walked up to Mum's (with our take way Scampi and chips) I had to stop and take this with my phone.
It's a very special landmark in so many ways, but after digging some potatoes I planted earlier in the year I really think it is taking a lot of 'energy' out of the garden. Allan's potatoes planted at the same time are much bigger! 😄😄
Three good things
1. Early start meant a great drive up with only light traffic.
2. Visit to a lovely friend of Mum's. She lives on her own and grateful for kind neighbours as 96 and eyesight problems.
3. Scampi and chips- Mum's request and I don't mind - easy supper after gardening 😊
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
538% complete

bkb in the city
Great looking tree. I posted a tree shot today
September 6th, 2020  
