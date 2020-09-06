Tree felling

While I was at Mum's Allan and a friend with a chain saw were busy taking down two trees the had leaned over the little stream on the edge of our garden. Amazing difference.....more to be done but a great start.

Allan also got the grass cut and tidied the garage!!!! Very grateful!!!

I can see quite a long 'to do' ist being created...hoping for some good weather after school this week!!!!

Three good things

1. A very long sleep....Mum and I were in bed before 9pm!!!

2. Lovely lunch and good drive home.

3. New view.....my picture of the trimmed pear tree is now out of date!!😄😄