Previous
Next
Lupin border by sarah19
Photo 1975

Lupin border

Lovely to see the colour in this area at Pitmedden Garden. The wind has sometimes caused a lot of damage but this year all is well.
Positive learning in maths today. I'm finding that it is sometimes difficult for children to focus with all the different routines that are built in to the day at present. Queues for handwashing generate chat and tricky to draw them back to settled activities afterward.
We'll get there though.
Three good things
1. Work started on refurbishment of toilet and cloakroom.
2. Writing in dust layer before the damp cloth cleaned it all up.
3. Cookathon....just a mini one but meals for a few days in the freezer and lasagne for dinner with Jonathan and Sarah after work tomorrow.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
541% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise