Lupin border

Lovely to see the colour in this area at Pitmedden Garden. The wind has sometimes caused a lot of damage but this year all is well.

Positive learning in maths today. I'm finding that it is sometimes difficult for children to focus with all the different routines that are built in to the day at present. Queues for handwashing generate chat and tricky to draw them back to settled activities afterward.

We'll get there though.

Three good things

1. Work started on refurbishment of toilet and cloakroom.

2. Writing in dust layer before the damp cloth cleaned it all up.

3. Cookathon....just a mini one but meals for a few days in the freezer and lasagne for dinner with Jonathan and Sarah after work tomorrow.