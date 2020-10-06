Getting there!

Another busy evening but satisfying for sure. School was stressful and hectic but I decided to keep going when I got home and scrubbed our patio slabs with a cleaner I had bought. Not sure if it's very effective as, after following the instructions, it was not really what I would have hoped.

Then after dinner we got some more wallpaper up.

Three good things

1. Planters back on the patio. I moved them before the weekend to a sheltered place out of the rain.....but the compost is saturated!!

2. Pleased with the impact of the wallpaper. Need another roll to finish!

3. Ready to sleep for sure!!!