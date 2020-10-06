Previous
Next
Getting there! by sarah19
Photo 1996

Getting there!

Another busy evening but satisfying for sure. School was stressful and hectic but I decided to keep going when I got home and scrubbed our patio slabs with a cleaner I had bought. Not sure if it's very effective as, after following the instructions, it was not really what I would have hoped.
Then after dinner we got some more wallpaper up.
Three good things
1. Planters back on the patio. I moved them before the weekend to a sheltered place out of the rain.....but the compost is saturated!!
2. Pleased with the impact of the wallpaper. Need another roll to finish!
3. Ready to sleep for sure!!!
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise