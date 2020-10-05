Previous
Across the bridge by sarah19
Photo 1995

Across the bridge

....while walking in the rain.
The water level was higher than the previous day and the rate of flow was quite alarming.
We spotted a couple of ducks swimming around and when they ducked they emerged quite a distance downstream!!!
Three good things.
1. Sarah and Jonathan popped out to complete a few things for 13th and hoping no more changes.
2. Names for the glasses!!! Rather cute but glad we didn't have to put them in place for 90!!!
3. Early to bed.......I think Covid school days are even more exhausting than regular ones!!!
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
546% complete

