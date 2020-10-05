Across the bridge

....while walking in the rain.

The water level was higher than the previous day and the rate of flow was quite alarming.

We spotted a couple of ducks swimming around and when they ducked they emerged quite a distance downstream!!!

Three good things.

1. Sarah and Jonathan popped out to complete a few things for 13th and hoping no more changes.

2. Names for the glasses!!! Rather cute but glad we didn't have to put them in place for 90!!!

3. Early to bed.......I think Covid school days are even more exhausting than regular ones!!!