Grey stillness at Formartines

It's been a strange day. Started out with good intentions but several 'to do' things are still waiting! But we have filled the time quite nicely 😊😊

Three good things

1. Chats with daughters 💛💛

2. Food shop at Formartines

3. Christmas tree in vertical position....it was tilting ever so slightly at the start of the week but this morning the 'angel angle' was a bit of a worry!