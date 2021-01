Curiously

In the community garden, where I walked through a few days ago, I noticed some of these miniature houses beside a few trees.

I'm sure they have a story but I haven't heard it....yet.

Catching up on the last day of school holiday though the term ahead is likely to be a strange and unpredictable one.

Three good things

1. I can take one day at a time.

2. I can be creative in different ways.

3. I can find and explore fun learning activities to share with my little learners!