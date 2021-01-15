Sweet items in the mail

Daughter Susannah lives with her dog in the Netherlands so right now she's enjoying following art and craft people on Instagram etc.

Today these beautiful earrings arrived....early Birthday gift for next week. I'm such a blue lover so I was very happy with them and loved them on!

And all the packaging was rather special too.

Three good things

1. A productive day in the classroom with a little learner and delightful Pupil Support Assistant.

2. Outdoor time...we found some snowdrop greens peeping through but had to look carefully for them. And there were some very icy places in the woodland area.

3. Lovely leftovers....soup for lunch and curry for supper.

