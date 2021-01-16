Sunny Saturday stroll

So....the forecast for rain by 11 didn't happen and we had a great walk.....needed every cosy item in the bitter wind and you can see the snow on the hills up near Huntly. Great to breathe fresh air and then happy to get home to a cosy house.

Three good things

1. 9.30 WhatsApp pancake making session with my girls in The Hague and Melbourne! This was a first and enormously good fun. I was sharing my Mum's recipe with them and there was lots of chat and laughter. And all for my Birthday on Tuesday as we can't really celebrate anything together then!

2. Samsung Tablet refresh. I got my tablet several years ago but memory space nearly full......did a lot of deleting!

3. Smoked haddock pancakes for tea.😊😊