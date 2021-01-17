Previous
first snowdrops by sarah19
first snowdrops

I had a wander in the garden yesterday with the camera and here they were.....just a few but lots more to come.
Another lovely day, though we were very late getting up. Bacon rolls for brunch and lovely walks with friends. Allan went with Charlie and I went with Sheila.....different routes so lots to chat about when we got to our respective homes. Just wish they could have come in for a cup of tea!!
Three good things
1. Online church.....you can watch wherever you are.
2. Met lots of friendly faces while walking.
3, Roast pork for dinner.....it's smelling fab!
Sarah Bremner

Casablanca ace
Lovely, first snowdrops are always special
I love online church too. Would have been lost without it this past year.
January 17th, 2021  
