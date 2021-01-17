first snowdrops

I had a wander in the garden yesterday with the camera and here they were.....just a few but lots more to come.

Another lovely day, though we were very late getting up. Bacon rolls for brunch and lovely walks with friends. Allan went with Charlie and I went with Sheila.....different routes so lots to chat about when we got to our respective homes. Just wish they could have come in for a cup of tea!!

Three good things

1. Online church.....you can watch wherever you are.

2. Met lots of friendly faces while walking.

3, Roast pork for dinner.....it's smelling fab!