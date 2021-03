Irresistible

Shopping after school - collecting some items I ordered - and just loved the roses and tulips combination.

Mother's day coming up and my Mum's birthday was the following week....and it's all a little tricky to deal with this year!!

Oh well I still enjoy flowers and lots of happy memories.

Three good things

1. Another long sleep and I could easily make this a habit.

2. Interesting maths games in the classroom.

3. G&T....very pleasant after dry February!