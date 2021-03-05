These lilies again

I moved the lilies to the hall as the scent was still quite strong. And in the morning light - before opening the lounge curtains- the colours were still pretty special.

Three good things

1. Friday comes round so fast with 5 year olds filling the day.

2. Fresh Air Friday afternoon...hilarious trying to get everyone into their outdoor gear, boots on wrong feet and some little girl chose the pink sparkly wellies that belonged to someone else 😂😂

3. Steak for dinner, with Drambuie and cream sauce and roasted little potatoes from Allan's crop. Perfect!!

