These lilies again by sarah19
Photo 2143

These lilies again

I moved the lilies to the hall as the scent was still quite strong. And in the morning light - before opening the lounge curtains- the colours were still pretty special.
Three good things
1. Friday comes round so fast with 5 year olds filling the day.
2. Fresh Air Friday afternoon...hilarious trying to get everyone into their outdoor gear, boots on wrong feet and some little girl chose the pink sparkly wellies that belonged to someone else 😂😂
3. Steak for dinner, with Drambuie and cream sauce and roasted little potatoes from Allan's crop. Perfect!!
5th March 2021

Sarah Bremner

Lou Ann ace
They are still so beautiful! This is a lovely image. Your dinner sounds so good.
March 6th, 2021  
Mave
Lovely colours
March 6th, 2021  
