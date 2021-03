Blooming beautifully

The letterbox flowers from son +DIL are absolutely lovely. The first time I received this kind of flower gift I did wonder if they were worthy sending! But give them a couple of days in the house and they 'come out' so nicely.

Three good things

1. Warmer weather...didn't really need a hat!

2. Good chat with my colleague who is not allowed back to school quite yet.

3. A gentle evening...and early to bed!