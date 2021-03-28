Previous
Next
Chinese chicken dish by sarah19
Photo 2164

Chinese chicken dish

From my Cook-along yesterday, organised by friends at an Aberdeen church we belonged to some years ago. What a lovely catch up with friends, led by one of their ladies with Chinese family. It wasn't complicated to follow along and the aromas in our kitchen were delightful. Allan peeped in to say it smelled amazing. And the taste was superb...lovely sauces and salad to accompany and plenty leftover for Sunday lunch.
Three good things
1. Catch up time
2. Delicious dinner
3. Chat with David and family who are looking forward to school holidays exploring Bejing.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
yum
March 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise