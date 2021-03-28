Chinese chicken dish

From my Cook-along yesterday, organised by friends at an Aberdeen church we belonged to some years ago. What a lovely catch up with friends, led by one of their ladies with Chinese family. It wasn't complicated to follow along and the aromas in our kitchen were delightful. Allan peeped in to say it smelled amazing. And the taste was superb...lovely sauces and salad to accompany and plenty leftover for Sunday lunch.

Three good things

1. Catch up time

2. Delicious dinner

3. Chat with David and family who are looking forward to school holidays exploring Bejing.