Primula popping up

After a good sleep I was up and off round my jog/walk route in sunshine...definitely more walk than jog but lovely to be out in fresh air just for me.

What a change in a week! Daffodils dancing and everything we did last Saturday made a positive difference to the flower beds.

I decided to prune back the ornamental pear tree which is 15 years old. After a bit I came in and looked online for guidance. I should have done this a long time ago. Allan helped when I saw how weak my little arms are!! And being just a smidgen over 5 foot tall is a disadvantage too.

I did the pointing /gathering and he used the tools. It's not going to look beautiful this year.....we may even remove it as there were so many branches twisting and rubbing each other. We'll see how things go. After lunch nd a catch with Susannah on WhatsApp I worked on the large flower bed.



Three good things

1. A large bag full of dead debris ready to go to garden waste disposal.

2. A lovely soak in the bath after work done for the day.

3. Cook along session (more details tomorrow) delicious dinner and zoom chat and laughter with sister Kate.

