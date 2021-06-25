Flowers from the B Team

Previous
So today I retired from my teaching post at our local primary school.
It's been an interesting journey, with time out on amazing secondments, developing Literacy and Numeracy resources and workshops, and as Acting DHT in a school where I'd worked when my children were all settled in school.
I've had so many leaders and colleagues and loved being a leader and colleague too.
Generous comments and gifts today, and this beautiful bouquet from The B Team when I got home at the end of a lovely day.
A glass of Prosecco, a wee nap and out for dinner with Mr B!
Three good things
1 Retirement Rose Bush 😊
2. Chats with every class in the school
3. Also two lovely bottles of GIN from the B Team 🥰
Dianne
A lovely lot of memories for you - enjoy the slower pace of life.
June 27th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
You look quite emotional here Sallie…..what a wonderful teacher you have been, they will miss you greatly! A very hard act to follow but I’m sure you won’t be losing touch & will be available for giving prizes out & opening fetes as a valued & honoured past member of staff!! 😁😁
June 27th, 2021  
