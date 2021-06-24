some lovely colleagues

Today it was teaching colleagues afternoon tea.

Too many to fit into one collage but this captures the atmosphere at a very special time.

We hadn't been together as a teaching team since February 2020 so this was a real treat! What lovely memories were recalled and what a lot of laughter and appreciation was expressed.

Three good things

1. Finished early enough to have a quick shower and change before getting to the venue.

2. Delicious things to eat and really superb staff team

3. G&T at the end of a lovely day!

