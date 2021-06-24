Previous
some lovely colleagues by sarah19
Photo 2249

some lovely colleagues

Today it was teaching colleagues afternoon tea.
Too many to fit into one collage but this captures the atmosphere at a very special time.
We hadn't been together as a teaching team since February 2020 so this was a real treat! What lovely memories were recalled and what a lot of laughter and appreciation was expressed.
Three good things
1. Finished early enough to have a quick shower and change before getting to the venue.
2. Delicious things to eat and really superb staff team
3. G&T at the end of a lovely day!
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
616% complete

