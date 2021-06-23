Previous
waiting... by sarah19
Photo 2248

waiting...

This is the view from Meldrum House Hotel. For a small gathering, a dome can be booked for your vent!
I invited PSA colleagues for afternoon tea to a - we had a delightful little gathering. I have worked with some of these ladies since 2000 and they are simply the best!
There were lots of nostalgic memories and some hilarity too. And the delights on the cake stand were just awesome!! No dinner is needed this evening!!!!
Three good things
1. LOTS of tidying up and sorting of resources as well as a bit of teaching!
2. Early finish so I had time to have a quick change before driving a mile to the venue!!
3. The loyalty and commitment of colleagues!
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
616% complete

