waiting...

This is the view from Meldrum House Hotel. For a small gathering, a dome can be booked for your vent!

I invited PSA colleagues for afternoon tea to a - we had a delightful little gathering. I have worked with some of these ladies since 2000 and they are simply the best!

There were lots of nostalgic memories and some hilarity too. And the delights on the cake stand were just awesome!! No dinner is needed this evening!!!!

Three good things

1. LOTS of tidying up and sorting of resources as well as a bit of teaching!

2. Early finish so I had time to have a quick change before driving a mile to the venue!!

3. The loyalty and commitment of colleagues!