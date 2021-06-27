Previous
Little celebrations by sarah19
Little celebrations

Kind friends and colleagues and family and lots to do.
And time.
Three good things
1. Sunny days
2. Exchanged a gift that came with gift receipt so ...
3. Big garden time.
27th June 2021

Sarah Bremner

