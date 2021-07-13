Sign up
Photo 2264
Canal side view
A lovely place to stay. So much of interest along the towpath. Must revisit when not needing to travel on.
Three good things
1. Walking familiar streets
2. Safe driving south
3. A taxi driver with connections up my way. 😊
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
