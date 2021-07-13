Previous
Canal side view by sarah19
Photo 2264

Canal side view

A lovely place to stay. So much of interest along the towpath. Must revisit when not needing to travel on.
Three good things
1. Walking familiar streets
2. Safe driving south
3. A taxi driver with connections up my way. 😊
13th July 2021

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
620% complete

