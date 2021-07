Enjoying the best days

The forecast is for rain.....

so nice to look out on the best of things and hopefully there will be more sun to come.

Three good things

1. Cleaned my car and drove to Elgin so it can have its TLC tomorrow. Then walked to the railway station and took train to local station.

2. Gardening session- cleared a lot of weed! Phase 1 of 10 or maybe more but felt good.

3. Scones..... practice for an afternoon tea party at a friend's house tomorrow... they were rather delicious! 😊