Brothers at school by sarah19
Photo 2321

Brothers at school

I love this photo of these guys....I thought I had posted it before but it doesn't seem to be there.
I have it on the home page of my mobile phone and it makes me smile. They have grown SO much in two years.
Three good things
1. Another lovely day ...big sorting and tidying session in the utility room....feels great down there. It's rather curious that our utility room is at the other end of the house from the kitchen but we don't hear the noise when the washing machine is on.
2. Some trimming of the flowers in the patio edge......it's looking a lot tidier and I hope I haven't overdone it!
3. Baby Neil is doing well and his mum is too - had their six-week check today.....how quickly the time passes!!
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
Lou Ann ace
Such a wonderful photo of these dear boys. How can they be this big?!
September 7th, 2021  
