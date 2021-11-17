Happy Birthday Sarah

Today is our DIL's birthday.....two Sarah Bremners in the family is not a problem!!

I popped over in the morning with Susannah who's staying with them tonight. It was pretty chilled and they were going out for afternoon tea later.

Love this photo of her with Neil.

After lunch we had our Covid-19 booster and flu vaccinations. So far so good and hopefully we'll be fine tomorrow as plan to have coffee with Susannah before she gets her train to Edinburgh.

Three good things

1. Paracetamol.... to be on the safe side

2. Lunch out

3. Sunshine and light....always welcome in November

