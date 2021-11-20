Previous
Roses from Jacquie by sarah19
Photo 2395

Roses from Jacquie

A dear friend...spotted these roses in her garden and decided to cut them for me.😊
The buds were really tight when she came with them...I was away with Susannah...and each day they have opened more. Nothing quite like flowers from a good friend.
Three good things
1. A bit of baking....Sticky Toffee Pudding to take to Jonathan and Sarah's tomorrow.
2. Empire biscuit recipe to send to Susannah.
3. Lovely glass of Reisling with our fish dish for tea.
And early to bed.....only so much rugby I can watch in a day!!!!
Sarah Bremner

Pat Knowles
Beautiful red roses & so lovely at this rather dark time of the year….enjoy your weekend!
November 20th, 2021  
