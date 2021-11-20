Roses from Jacquie

A dear friend...spotted these roses in her garden and decided to cut them for me.😊

The buds were really tight when she came with them...I was away with Susannah...and each day they have opened more. Nothing quite like flowers from a good friend.

Three good things

1. A bit of baking....Sticky Toffee Pudding to take to Jonathan and Sarah's tomorrow.

2. Empire biscuit recipe to send to Susannah.

3. Lovely glass of Reisling with our fish dish for tea.

And early to bed.....only so much rugby I can watch in a day!!!!