A little old church

On Sunday, we went to afternoon service in a small Episcopal Church beside the busy Aberdeen to Banff road in the hamlet of Whiterashes. Originally a school built in1858 it was converted to a chapel in 1885. The windows, belfry and west porch were added in 1898/1900.

There's a little community of loyal people who have monthly services here. One is a good friend and today they had a guest speaker from MAF, an organisation that provides aviation, communications, and learning technology services to more than 1,000 Christian and humanitarian agencies, as well as thousands of isolated missionaries and indigenous villagers in the world's most remote areas.



We were interested in this special afternoon as Grannie B had supported this charity for many years and the collection at her funeral service was sent to MAF. Curious how the timing of things comes together.

The lovely gentleman, Andy, who was speaking there asked about Grannie, and had been to her church many times!!