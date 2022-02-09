Another new baby

My lovely 'study buddy' Astrid with James and baby Abel. Such a lovely message to say he had arrived safely.

We met about 10 years ago when we were both studying and have kept in touch regularly, enjoying lovely walks and chat. And asJames worked in the same company as Allan we sometimes met up for breakfast at weekends.

Looking forward to meeting this little guy.

Three good things

1. A long sleep

2. Looking after Neil for a while today... he has such a big smile when I walk in!!!

3. Inside the Factory on TV was from our local Mackie's Ice Cream factory. It's rather special here and even across the world!!!