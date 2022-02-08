Previous
Oh look!!! by sarah19
Photo 2471

Oh look!!!

Today is their lovely Mum's birthday and this is a few years old but it popped up as they do on FB and made me laugh ... again. We might actually see them this summer, all being well. So many overdue hugs!!
Three good things
1. Another fun day with P3. But I couldn't do it full time....I had forgotten how tired teaching actually is and how good to have choices.
2. Cullen Skink for supper....delicious!
3. Back to Pilates in the village hall.....I think I need some one to one to catch up on the last few years.
Kathy A ace
How cute they are! Time sure flies!
February 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
What an adorable photo! I love FB memories for this very reason.
February 8th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Aww, too cute.
February 8th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
They are just the cutest!
February 8th, 2022  
