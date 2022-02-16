For little feet

I love the recycled cashmere boots for babies. Produced by Turtle Doves they are my first choice for new babies in my family/friends homes. It's lovely to see the expressions on new Mum's and Dad's faces when they open the package.

Three good things

1. Astrid and James loved them for baby Abel.

2. Big tidying session in our house....and I found my lost slipper boot on the seat of a dining room chair tucked in at the table... WHY??

3. Home made soup...so warming on these chilly days and love using fresh vegetables from The Greengrocer, a favourite shop in Inverurie.



