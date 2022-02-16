Previous
Next
For little feet by sarah19
Photo 2481

For little feet

I love the recycled cashmere boots for babies. Produced by Turtle Doves they are my first choice for new babies in my family/friends homes. It's lovely to see the expressions on new Mum's and Dad's faces when they open the package.
Three good things
1. Astrid and James loved them for baby Abel.
2. Big tidying session in our house....and I found my lost slipper boot on the seat of a dining room chair tucked in at the table... WHY??
3. Home made soup...so warming on these chilly days and love using fresh vegetables from The Greengrocer, a favourite shop in Inverurie.

16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
679% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
They look really snuggly.
February 17th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
So soft!
February 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise