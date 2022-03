Introduction to Apple

Here's Evie really getting to grips with the apple her mum is holding for her!!!

She doesn't have any teeth yet and no sign of them.....all our Bremner babies were over a year old before their teeth appeared....so Evie is the same!!!

But she is enjoying all the different tastes and textures she is being introduced to.

Three good things

1. Lots of photos to keep in touch

2. Long WhatsApp chats in our evening and their morning.

3. Cosy bed socks