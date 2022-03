From Sheila

Lovely 💐 from a lovely friend. We met when we both had 'one toddler and a bump'...now the toddlers and the bumps have children of their own!! 😄😄😄😄

We had some friends for 'Sunday supper'.... a bit late to call it lunch!!

Nice to have the dining room table in use. And lots of chat.

Three good things

1. Warmer morning and I didn't need my hat!!

2. A good afternoon for a walk though we could still see snow on the hills.

3. Lemon surprise pudding went down well. An old favourite I guess!!