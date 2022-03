Love short hair

I feel rather frustrated when my hair gets too long. This morning my hairdresser was amazed how it had grown in just a few weeks. So she did her job and I'm happy .... Allan took this photo and I was clearly amused!!!

Three good things

1. Coffee morning at the church hall. Nice that people came and went easily without any sense of crowd.

2. Rain stopped when I was walking down the road!!

3. Major tidying session underway- the airing cupboard was full of unnecessary items!!!