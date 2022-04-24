Previous
Spots and mirrors by sarah19
Photo 2533

Spots and mirrors

Much as I love him I think one Mr B is enough!!! 😂😂
There were simply spots and mirrors in the room but how clever the concept was.
Three good things
1. Visits and revisits.
2. More fun with Evie.
3. Laura and Iain's 6th Wedding Anniversary.
Sarah Bremner

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fabulous, made me smile 😀
April 23rd, 2022  
