Previous
Next
Photo 2533
Spots and mirrors
Much as I love him I think one Mr B is enough!!! 😂😂
There were simply spots and mirrors in the room but how clever the concept was.
Three good things
1. Visits and revisits.
2. More fun with Evie.
3. Laura and Iain's 6th Wedding Anniversary.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4028
photos
50
followers
77
following
693% complete
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous, made me smile 😀
April 23rd, 2022
