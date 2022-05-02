Kangaroo hunt

Our very thoughtful son in law suggested we find some kangaroos, as I'd casually said I'd not seen any. So away we went.... about an hour drive on a lovely day to a golf course!!!

There are around 400 of them living happily in the areas beyond the greens, quite relaxed about visitors and undisturbed by predators as the course is fenced off.

Our 'hunting vehicle was a golf buggy with space for 5, and Patrick knew the best places to see them. Iain went off to a woodland walk area with Zinc as dogs aren't permitted.

And it was amazing to watch them watching us and then bouncing off further away..... about fifty in a group.

Three good things

1 Evie was happy in her carrier, so no buggy needed.

2. Lunch after at the clubhouse. There was a presentation of awards going on and the chap leading the proceedings was definitely Scottish!!! But we didn't get a chance to chat!!!

3. A good winery stop on the way back and no cooking needed as we suggested we eat at the lovely hotel at the end of their street. Perfect.